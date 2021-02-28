Five-star 2022 ATH Sam McCall commits to Florida State

Five-star 2022 Lake Gibson (Fla.) athlete Sam McCall committed to Florida State on Sunday night, picking the Seminoles over offers from Alabama, Florida and others.

McCall announced his decision via Twitter. Although listed as an athlete, he will likely play safety at Florida State.

McCall, a one-time Florida commit, joins Travis Hunter as the second five-star recruit in Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 35 overall recruit in the class of 2022. His scouting report reads: