Five-star 2022 ATH Sam McCall commits to Florida State

Five-star 2022 Lake Gibson (Fla.) athlete Sam McCall committed to Florida State on Sunday night, picking the Seminoles over offers from Alabama, Florida and others.
McCall announced his decision via Twitter. Although listed as an athlete, he will likely play safety at Florida State.
McCall, a one-time Florida commit, joins Travis Hunter as the second five-star recruit in Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 35 overall recruit in the class of 2022. His scouting report reads:
Just over 6-foot and growing. Adequate length in the arms with some defined muscle. A versatile athlete that has found ways to impact the game on offense, defense and special teams throughout his prep career. Instincts and range suggest, however, that his future is likely at defensive back. Does a nice job of feeling out routes around him and is able to take advantage of the mistakes that quarterbacks make. Superb ball skills also result in takeaways. Smooth in the backpedal with the ability to plant and drive. Doesn’t lack foot speed in any way. Can mirror opposing pass catchers, although man coverage techniques still being developed. Willing tackler, but that’s another area of his game that he can improve. One of the more impressive athletes in the Sunshine State for the 2022 cycle given movement patterns. Has a chance to play corner at the Power 5 level, but could emerge as an all-conference type player at safety. NFL upside.