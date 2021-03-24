Five-star ATH Malaki Starks is nearing a decision

Five-star athlete Malaki Starks’ recruitment has been littered with college football’s elite programs. Now, the Georgia native is closing to calling one home.

Starks is set to announce his commitment Thursday with Alabama, Clemson and Georgia as his finalists, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Starks has also received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech.

The 2022 prospect is fresh off a junior season in which he dominated on both sides of the ball for Jefferson (Ga.) High School, rushing for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 11 touchdowns through the air at quarterback. He also starred as a defensive back, making 41 tackles and two interceptions.

“In probably 16, 17 years as a head coach and upwards of the high 20s as a coach, I’ve never seen a combination of a player at that level with that ability who’s still one of the three or four best kids I’ve been fortunate to coach,” Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart said. “We all give the halo effect to our great players but he’s unquestionably one of the best kids I’ve ever been around whether he’s a great player or not. He’s genuine, he’s charismatic, he leads in a very unselfish way.”

RELATED: Mater Dei freshman QB Elijah Brown tosses three touchdown passes in HS debut

Starks currently ranks as the No. 2 athlete and No. 13 overall recruit in the class of 2022. His scouting report reads: