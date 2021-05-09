High school basketball: Five-star center Efton Reid commits to LSU

IMG Academy (Fla.) center Efton Reid, one of the top remaining recruits in the class of 2021, brought an end to his recruitment on Mother’s Day, committing to LSU over Florida State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Reid was originally supposed to announce his commitment during the week, but pushed his announcement to Sunday as he worked toward a final decision.

Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me.I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work ‼️‼️‼️#bootup 🐯 pic.twitter.com/M5yzs0eTxf — Efton (@efton15) May 9, 2021

Reid attended Steward School in Virginia, where he averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds per game before transferring to IMG Academy. Reid averaged a double-double for IMG Academy’s post-graduate team this past season.

“I think he’s the best post player in that class, coming out, heads and shoulders above everybody else as far as skill level,” Steward School head coach Curtis Kassab said in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review earlier in May. “He can score at all three levels, just has phenomenal footwork in the post for a kid his age. A lot of people compare him a lot to a Tim Duncan-type of player. Very mature. He’s a very humble kid in the way he carries himself. He’s very professional in the way he carries himself.”

According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Reid No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2021, No. 3 center and No. 3 prospect in Florida.

“Has NBA center size,” 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer said in his scouting report of Reid. “Game is skill based and not athletically based. Has good footwork and touch in post. Can stretch defense to three-point line. Comfortable with the ball as a passer. Has good hands and rebounds his area. Not a big shot blocker. Positional defender inside. Needs to improve quickness to defend on perimeter.”