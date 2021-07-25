Four-star LB Shawn Murphy commits to Alabama

Highly-touted 2022 linebacker Shawn Murphy announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Murphy picked Alabama over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. The Virginia native picked up a whopping 45 offers throughout the course of his recruitment and is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best linebackers prospects in his class.

“Me and Coach Saban connected and caught up and made sure I knew everything I need to know about Bama and made sure I knew everything academically and football-wise,” Murphy previously told BamaOnLine’s Hank South after visiting campus. “He was very blunt and there was no lie with him. He watched me work out as well and he told me how impressed he was and said I’m more than fit to play here. It meant a lot coming from him because it shows all of my hard work has paid off.”

Murphy, who currently plays his high school football at Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed, is the No. 66 overall recruit and No. 8 linebacker in the class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. His 247Sports scouting report reads:

Good, lean frame with length. Carries 200 pounds like it is 180. Excellent explosion and body control. Runs well and possesses tremendous stop-start ability. Filters through traffic and locates ball carrier. Diagnosis plays quickly. Plays downhill and physical. Good blitzer. Chases down plays from behind. Needs to continue to develop upper body strength. Ability to stack and shed needs development. Work on depth drop in passing game important. Multi-year starter at elite program. Day 1 NFL draft potential.

