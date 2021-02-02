North Carolina high school basketball coach wins 1,100th game

North Carolina high school basketball coach Freddy Johnson reached yet another milestone in his storied coaching career Monday, as he notched his 1,100th career win in a 75-47 Greensboro Day victory over Caldwell Academy.

Johnson is just the eighth high school basketball coach to reach the 1,100-win mark. He is also the fourth active coach to have at least 1,100 career wins, joining Oak Hill Hill Academy’s (Va.) Steve Smith, Mater Dei’s (Calif.) Gary McKnight and Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s (Miss.) Richard Duease, who he is now 20 wins away from surpassing for seventh-place on the all-time wins list.

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Johnson has spent his entire 40-year coaching career at Greensboro Day. He has compiled a career record of 1,100-305 and has won 11 state championships in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. Both are state records. Johnson was also recognized by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in April 2020.

Greensboro Day is currently 20-5 this season, making it 29 consecutive years that Johnson has led the program to at least 20 wins in a single season.