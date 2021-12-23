Georgia high school QB Robbie Roper dies after surgery complications

Roswell (Ga.) High School senior quarterback and rising class of 2022 recruit Robbie Roper died at the age of 18 on Wednesday.

Roswell head coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized on Sunday and died after complications from a “routine” surgery.

“He was our biggest joy to our family,” Roper’s family wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

Roper threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021, leading Roswell to a 10-3 record. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound signal-caller was beginning to see his recruitment heat up, with Florida and Ole Miss showing interest at the conclusion of the early signing period.

“Heartbroken is a gross understatement,” Prewitt wrote on Twitter. “Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way! You will be missed in so many ways! Prayers to this grieving family and our community.”

Roswell principal Robert Shaw also issued a statement in remembrance of Roper and many of his teammates have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“Robbie was a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program,” Shaw said. “This is a very difficult time for our RHS family.”