Girls HS basketball player makes Colorado record 15 3-pointers

Colorado girls high school basketball star Timiya Guevara has been known to light up the scoring column throughout her career at Denver South High School, but none of her previous scoring outputs compared to the performance she turned in over the weekend.

According to Prep Hoops Colorado, Guevara scored 55 points and made a Colorado state record 15 3-pointers during a resounding win over Lincoln High School on Saturday. Her point total is the third most in single-game history, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association record book.

Guevara’s 15 3-pointers also broke Emily Lavier’s single-game record of 12 3-pointers made, a mark that was set just last season. Guevara fell two 3-pointers short of the single-game record of 17 and is now tied for fourth all-time with six others.

Geuvara, an Arkansas Pine-Bluff commit, is now averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game. She had recently posted a season-high 30 points prior to Saturday’s outburst, which topped her previous career-highs of 38 points and five 3-pointers in a single game.