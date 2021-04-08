Girls HS soccer player breaks Texas single-season record with 112 goals

Taylor Zdrojewski of Celina High School etched her name into the Texas girls high school soccer record book Tuesday, scoring her 112th goal of 2021.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Zdrojewski, who is just a junior, is averaging four goals per match and scored all seven of Celina’s goals in its Class 4A Region II semifinal shutout win over Bullard High School. Zdrojewski has scored 25 goals in Celina’s four playoff games so far.

Zdrojewski broke the single-season record of South Hills High School’s Esmeralda Gonzales, who scored 109 goals in 2016. The national record for goals scored in a single season is 130, set by Kassi Ginther of Summit Christian Academy in Missouri in 2017.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college

“There was so much adrenaline going into that shot,” Zdrojewski said of her record-breaking goal. “I didn’t think I was going to get (the record) tonight. I’d missed so many shots before, so I took it as just another shot.”

According to MaxPreps, Zdrojewski currently has 116 goals to her name this season and has scored at least four goals in all but five of Celina’s matches. Zdrojewski also has 19 assists and 251 total points.

Celina, which is 23-1-1 this season, faces Henderson High School in the Class 4A Region II finals Thursday night.