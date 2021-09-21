Hamilton's QB vomited during the final TD pass of the wild comeback over Bishop Gorman

As if the Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.) comeback victory over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) couldn’t get any crazier, Huskies quarterback Nicco Marchiol led the comeback while sick. Sick enough that he threw up during game play.

Sick enough that he vomited as the football was being snapped to him on the final touchdown throw of the night, the one that would end up putting the Huskies in position to complete a two-point conversion and complete the 25-24 comeback victory in which they scored 18 points in less than 70 seconds.

And of course they went for the two-point conversion. After all, with your quarterback sick and all the momentum after recovering two onside kicks and scoring two touchdowns, you’re not going to allow overtime to take place.

There’s even video of the incident.

During the 17-point comeback with one minute left, the Hamilton HS QB threw up on the ball right before throwing the touchdown that led them to victory 🤯 (via @Aj_greene15, @TheEthanWagner) pic.twitter.com/61cr2YBEhG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2021

Arizona Republic reporter Scott Obert wrote that Marchiol didn’t celebrate on the field with teammates but instead went directly to the locker room. He was “playing beat up” against a national powerhouse, sacked six times, and fully padded up in Chandler, Ariz., where the temperature remains over 90 degrees well after the sun sets at this time of year.

A postgame photo shows Marchiol laying on the ground, exhausted, with his dad kneeling over him.

A truly gutsy performance. A sick pass for the nasty comeback. All the other jokes you want to make.

No matter how upset his stomach felt, it was nothing like the upset of a 17-point comeback in the final minute of a game.