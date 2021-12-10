Florida high school junior breaks record with 19 3-pointers in game

Someone can catch on fire from 3. One can cook from behind the arc. You’ve got your chefs. But every once in a blue moon, a player goes full-on chef de cuisine at a three-star Michelin restaurant.

Even Gordon Ramsey must have been impressed with Hagerty High School (Oviedo, Fla.) junior shooting guard Hannah Kohn, who broke a national record with 19 3-pointers on Tuesday.

Kohn scored 61 points in Hagerty’s 88-23 victory over Lyman High School (Longwood, Fla.). She made 11 3s in the first half, which tied a record. During the halftime break, a teammate looked up the record, according to BroBible. The team gave her the full green light to chase and beat that mark.

She hit eight more, breaking the girls high school basketball record of 17 that had been held by Jaden Newman of Downey Christian (Orlando, Florida) in 2018 and Rebecca Greenwell of Owensboro Catholic (Ky.) in 2013.

Overtime posted a video of every 3 Kohn hit in the game.

She hit 19 THREES in a game 🤯

(via @HannahKohn2) pic.twitter.com/AXvyCI6YPz — Overtime (@overtime) December 9, 2021

This blows away both the WNBA 3-point record of nine set by Kelsey Mitchell in 2019 and Klay Thompson’s NBA-leading mark of 14.

And Kohn still has a year-and-a-half left of her own high school schooling. Maybe she can extend her already-giant lead over the pros.