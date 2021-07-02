Hercy Miller, Master P's son and Tennessee State commit, signs lucrative endorsement deal

The name, image and likeness era in college athletics is just beginning, but Hercy Miller, a Tennessee State basketball commit and the son of rapper Master P, is not wasting any time cashing in on his brand.

According to his father, Miller has signed a lucrative $2 million sponsorship deal with Web Apps America. Miller is set to take his talents to Tennessee State in the fall after playing alongside Chet Holmgren and Minnehaha Academy this past season.

“It’s incredible,” Master P told TMZ Sports. “This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school.”

Miller’s deal with Web Apps American had been in the works for a while, according to his father. However, the two sides had to hold off until NIL rulings became official to announce the partnership.

Name, image and likeness — NIL — is any compensation a player can derive from their own personal brand. Under the new rules, schools and the NCAA are not allowed to pay players and players are expected to land partnerships on their own without the use of their school’s name, image and likeness.

Miller, a 6-foot-3, 160-pound point guard, received offers from LSU, Missouri, UCLA and USC before picking Tennessee State in March. Miller originally grew up in Southern California, but he and his family moved to Minnesota last fall to be closer to a family member dealing with an illness. Prior to his stint at Minnehaha Academy, Miller attended Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High School.

“I signed a deal with an American technology company,” Miller said. “Like my dad said, it’s a blessing.”

