Monster 7-foot-4 15-year-old center Olivier Rioux playing for IMG Academy

IMG Academy has played host to some of high school basketball’s biggest stars in recent years. From Trevon Duval to Jonathan Isaac and numerous others, the Ascenders have the reputation of sending players to elite college programs and, in some cases, the NBA.

Could 7-foot-4 15-year-old Olivier Rioux be next in that line?

The massive Canadian center announced on his Instagram in June that he is taking his talents to IMG Academy next season. Rioux previously either trained or played with Real Madrid in Spain and College St-Jean-Vianney in Montreal, Quebec.

Rioux has yet to play high school basketball in the United States, but is already known by many throughout the nation after video of him competing as a 6-foot-10 12-year-old in Canada went viral.

It remains to be seen whether Rioux will suit up for IMG Academy’s national team or one of its other programs. Either way, the Canadian prospect is certain to garner his fair share of attention every time he takes the floor.

