JJ Taylor the latest five-star to commit to Kanye West's Donda Academy

Kanye West’s Donda Academy reeled in its latest high-profile recruit on Friday, as five-star junior JJ Taylor announced his transfer to the school on Instagram.

Taylor, a 6-foot-8 forward and Chicago native, is the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. Taylor averaged 28.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore at Kenwood Academy.

Taylor is now set to join a Donda Academy roster that features fellow five-star juniors Robert Dillingham and Jakhi Howard. Four-star prospects Zion Cruz, Jalen Hooks and Brandon White are also on board.

Donda Academy will play a high-profile national slate in its first year of existence. Its schedule currently includes games against Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) and Huntington Prep (W. Va.), as well as a trip to the prestigious John Wall Invitational in December.