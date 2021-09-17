All-female referee crew works Oregon high school football game

An all-female referee crew made Oregon high school football history last week as the first all-female crew to work a game in the state.

Kim Bly, Rebecca Brisson, Cat Conti, Jeana Fisher, Mary Havril and Amy Pistone officiated Glencoe High School’s 35-0 win over Hillsboro High School last Friday.

“I didn’t really know as a kid that I could do that, so now it’s that whole ‘if you see it, you can do it’ kind of thing,” Brisson told Portland KGW8. “So that’s why we were like, ‘Let’s get out there, let’s show our faces, let’s show other girls that they can do this.'”

Brisson has been an Oregon high school football official for 19 years, but it was Havril’s idea to bring the all-female crew together. The six women are hoping to officiate another game together this high school football season and will try to do at least one game a year with each other moving forward.