Longest active high school football winning streak ends at 71

Caledonia has been Minnesota’s premier high school football program since 2014. The powerhouse experienced its first slip-up in seven years over the weekend, though, bringing an end to the longest active winning streak in the nation.

Caledonia suffered a 30-13 loss at the hands of Lake City High School last weekend, bringing an unexpected end to its 71-game winning streak. Lake City hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 and has gone 11-44 since 2015, according to the Post Bulletin.

Caledonia and Lake City were tied 13 apiece at halftime before Lake City rattled off 17 unanswered points and pitched a shutout in the second half. Lake City quarterback Justin Wohlers passed for 275 yards, while Kris Ryan clinched the game with a 57-yard rushing touchdown.

The loss brought an end to the ninth-longest high school football winning streak of all-time.

“That streak is humbling, but it shows what our community has done,” Caledonia head coach Carl Fruechte said. “If you’d have told me [in the late 1990s] that we’d [win 71 straight games], I’d have never believed you. But I am proud of the kids who played tonight, too. We’ve got good kids, and they’re going to be okay.”

Southern Columbia Area (Pa.) now holds high school football’s longest active winning streak with 62 consecutive victories.

