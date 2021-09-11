St. Francis ends No. 10 De La Salle's 30-year winning streak against Northern California opponents

No. 10 De La Salle’s 30-year, 318-game winning streak against Northern California opponents is over.

Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis snapped De La Salle’s historic win streak with a thrilling 31-28 win on Friday. St. Francis quarterback Matthew Dougherty found wide receiver Nicholas Andrighetto in the end zone with just 16 seconds remaining to shock De La Salle, who had taken the lead on a rushing touchdown with 1:38 remaining.

St. Francis put together an 80-yard drive after De La Salle made it 28-24 in the closing minutes. Viliami Teau, who finished with 181 rushing yards on 21 carries, led St. Francis deep into De La Salle territory before Dougherty fired a 34-yard dot to Andrew Adkinson to bring St. Francis down to the De La Salle 1 with 22 seconds remaining. St. Francis players thought Adkinson had scored and celebrated, though, causing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that sent St. Francis back to the De La Salle 16.

Then, Dougherty hit Andrighetto for the game-winning touchdown.

BIG PLAY! @NicolasAndrigh1 hauls in the game winning touchdown catch to help his squad upset the powerhouse De La Salle! Way to go kid! 🦍pic.twitter.com/RIjTzbx5or — GrindMode Elite Sports (@GrindModeElite) September 11, 2021

De La Salle’s winning streak against Northern California opponents began in 1992. Until Friday night, De La Salle posted a 316-0-2 record against teams from the region.