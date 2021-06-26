High School Football: Duncanville, Mater Dei to play in August

Two of the top high school football programs in the nation will do battle this upcoming season, as Duncanville and Mater Dei announced Friday that they will play in August.

Mater Dei will travel to Texas to take on Duncanville, which has amassed a 50-5 record over the last five seasons. Mater Dei is 45-3 over that same span.

Mater Dei’s trip to the Lone Star State will mark the first time a nationally ranked California team traveled to Texas since De La Salle High School lost to Trinity High School in 2015.

Both Duncanville and Mater Dei will feature loaded rosters per the usual in 2021. Duncanville boasts 10 players who are three-star recruits or better in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Headlining that group is five-star defensive lineman Omari Abor, three-star linebacker and Oklahoma State commit Jordan Crook and four-star interior offensive lineman Jaylen Early.

Mater Dei, meanwhile, has 12 players rated as a three-star recruit or better. Five-star cornerback and USC commit Domani Jackson and four-star running back and Oklahoma commit Raleek Brown are two of the biggest names among the group. The Monarchs also have a rising star under center, as quarterback Elijah Brown looked the part as a freshman.

Duncanville’s 2021 schedule features high-profile Texas matchups against DeSoto on Sept. 17 and Cedar Hill on Oct. 22, as well as an out-of-state matchup against Bishop Sycamore in September. Mater Dei’s schedule is loaded with the top programs in California, such as Centennial on Aug. 20, St. John Bosco on Oct. 1 and Servite on Oct. 22.