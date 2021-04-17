High School Football: Our Lady of Good Counsel stuns St. Frances Academy

USA Today Sports

St. Frances Academy’s powerhouse stature did not phase Our Lady of Good Counsel on Friday night, as the Falcons jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 27-14 stunner over the Panthers.

Our Lady of Good Counsel entered its clash with St. Frances riding a two-game losing streak after faltering against Gonzaga High School and St. John’s College, but quickly made it clear it was going to give the Panthers a serious run for their money with a first quarter five-yard receiving touchdown courtesy of Shane Carroll.

The Falcons struck again early in the second quarter, this time scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Frankie Weaver to extend their lead to 14-0. One of the biggest plays of the game came on St. Frances’ ensuing drive, as Our Lady of Good Counsel forced a Panthers turnover on downs after they went for it on 4th-and-8 at Our Lady of Good Counsel’s own 16-yard line.

St. Frances bounced back on its next offensive series, though, as quarterback John Griffith fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 14-6 before halftime. The Panthers then knotted things up on a pick-six and a two-point conversion late in the third quarter, but Our Lady of Good Counsel answered back with 13 unanswered points and stifling defense down the stretch to put the game away.

