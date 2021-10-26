This is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for Oct. 26, 2021.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Servite 46-37.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. East St. Louis 49-8.
3. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Akins 55-6.
4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Santa Margarita 41-16.
5. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Seton Hall Prep 38-28.
6. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
Record: 8-1; Last Result: 46-37 loss to Mater Dei.
7. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)
Record: 9-0; Last Result: def. Mountain View 28-0.
8. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Record: 9-0; Last Result: Idle.
9. Chandler (Ariz.)
Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Queen Creek 27-6.
10. Katy (Texas)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: Idle.
11. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 9-0; Last Result: def. Roosevelt 64-0.
12. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. V.R. Eaton 47-24.
13. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Blake 44-0.
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Dillard 23-13.
15. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Record: 5-1; Last Result: Idle.
16. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
Record: 7-0; Last Result: Idle.
17. Hoover (Ala.)
Record: 10-0; Last Result: def. Thompson 24-21.
18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Foothill 59-0.
19. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. DeMatha 14-7.
20. Bixby (Okla.)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Muskogee 56-14.
21. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Record: 9-1; Last Result: def. 24-21 loss to Hoover.
22. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 6-1; Last Result: def. Cedar Hill 58-7.
23. Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. St. Amant 53-7.
24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Lexington 49-3.
25. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Record: 7-1; Last Result: def. Hillgrove 42-0.
