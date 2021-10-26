This is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for Oct. 26, 2021.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Servite 46-37.

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. East St. Louis 49-8.

3. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Akins 55-6.

4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Santa Margarita 41-16.

5. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Seton Hall Prep 38-28.

6. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Record: 8-1; Last Result: 46-37 loss to Mater Dei.

7. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Record: 9-0; Last Result: def. Mountain View 28-0.

8. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 9-0; Last Result: Idle.

9. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Queen Creek 27-6.

10. Katy (Texas)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: Idle.

11. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 9-0; Last Result: def. Roosevelt 64-0.

12. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. V.R. Eaton 47-24.

13. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Blake 44-0.

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Dillard 23-13.

15. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 5-1; Last Result: Idle.

16. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: Idle.

17. Hoover (Ala.)

Record: 10-0; Last Result: def. Thompson 24-21.

18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 8-1; Last Result: def. Foothill 59-0.

19. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. DeMatha 14-7.

20. Bixby (Okla.)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Muskogee 56-14.

21. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 9-1; Last Result: def. 24-21 loss to Hoover.

22. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-1; Last Result: def. Cedar Hill 58-7.

23. Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. St. Amant 53-7.

24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Lexington 49-3.

25. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Record: 7-1; Last Result: def. Hillgrove 42-0.

