This is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for Oct. 5, 2021.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 4-0; Last Result: def. St. John Bosco 42-21.

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: Idle.

3. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 6-0; Last Result: def. San Marcos 56-0.

4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Vestavia Hills 49-7.

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 5-1; Last Result: 42-21 loss to Mater Dei.

6. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. Pope John 41-0.

7. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Record: 6-0; Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran 56-12.

8. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Peachtree Ridge 63-0.

9. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Pike 49-6.

10. Katy (Texas)

Record: 6-0; Last Result: def. Tompkins 56-21.

11. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 6-0; Last Result: def. King 84-0.

12. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. Pinnacle 35-19.

13. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 6-0; Last Result: def. Keller 49-13.

14. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 8-0; Last Result: def. Westlake 56-0.

15. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: Idle.

16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 5-1; Last Result: def. Cooper City 69-0.

17. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 3-1; Last Result: def. De La Salle 42-28.

18. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. Perry 42-7.

19. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 5-1; Last Result: def. Canyon Springs 51-0.

20. Bixby (Okla.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. Putnam City West 81-6.

21. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 3-1; Last Result: Idle.

22. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. White Knoll 60-7.

23. St. John (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: Idle.

24. Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.)

Record: 5-0; Last Result: def. Lafayette Christian Academy 38-17.

25. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Record: 7-0; Last Result: def. Blackman 63-36.

