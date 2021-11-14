WATCH: Clemson commit Jaren Kanak puts hit stick on 5 defenders in TD run

If you follow Clemson football recruiting, you likely know that four-star commit Jaren Kanak is fast. Very fast. The two-sport athlete posted the second-best 100-meter time in the state of Kansas during the track season, according to Catch it Kansas.

But you may not have known just how Kanak powerful is as well. The Hays (Kansas) High School athlete trucked five defenders and broke through one more tackle as he barrelled his way to a 61-yard touchdown on Friday.

Seriously, this run makes it look like he turned up his Madden sliders and pounded the hit stick through nearly a half-dozen defenders in pursuit of the end zone.

Hays High's Jaren Kanak runs it in for another score! Hays High leads 16-14 5:16 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/2UNLtKhrb5 — Hayspost (@hayspost) November 13, 2021

Here’s another angle:

KANAK QUAKE: Hays QB @KanakJaren is UNREAL. The #Clemson commit refused to go down for a 61 yard touchdown. @HaysHighAD #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/9flpM4YvsG — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) November 13, 2021

Hays lost to Maize (Kansas) High School 48-26, but Kanak’s run was the highlight of the evening.

Kanak is a four-star player ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the top player in Kansas and No. 11 athlete in the class of 2022. Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he is expected to play linebacker at Clemson, according to The Hays Daily News.

Kanak committed to the Tigers over 33 other offers, according to 247Sports, including programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State along with in-state universities Kansas and Kansas State.

If you’ve heard nothing else about this football player, these videos above will tell you all you need to know.