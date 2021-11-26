HIGHLIGHTS: Five-star Oregon commit records 18-block triple-double in game

You’d think that at some point, Maumelle (Ark.) High School would stop shooting anywhere in the vicinity of 7-foot star Kel’el Ware.

But, 18 blocks and a triple-double later, the five-star Oregon commit was continuing to get a piece of seemingly everything around him that went toward the hoop. On Saturday, Ware posted the jaw-dropping stat line of 15 points, 21 rebounds and 18 blocks in a single game.

Universities don’t always post single-game highlights of their commits, but the Ducks’ Twitter account couldn’t help themselves when it came to this performance.

He soared way above the rim on both sides of the ball.

Seriously. KATV News photographer Max Bennett grabbed this moment during the game. Ware’s fingers are at the top of the white rectangle, almost 18 inches above the rim.

This is from Kel’el Ware’s big block in the 1st half. He’s a good foot and a half above the rim… 👀👀 #arpreps ⁦@ETTaylor79⁩ ⁦@big73miller⁩ pic.twitter.com/l7w1jdsbYP — Max Bennett (@Max_Bennett17) November 21, 2021

Ware is ranked the No. 20 prospect and No. 6 center in the class of 2022 by the 247Sports Composite. Oregon’s high school recruiting class currently has two members, both of whom are five-star players: Ware and point guard Dior Johnson out of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), who is considered the 13th-best prospect on the composite. They also have the commitment of JuCo transfer Tyrone Williams.

With an elite guard and an elite big coming in, the Ducks look primed to compete for the top of the Pac-12 next season.

At the very least, opponents will have to be extremely aware of the giant lurking in the paint, ready to swat 18 shots in a game.

