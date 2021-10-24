Idaho State CB commit flexes with rushing, receiving, KO return TDs in one game

Some high school football players line up on both sides of the ball. Some get in on the action on special teams as well as offense and defense.

Deville “Djoker” Dickerson, a senior cornerback out of Lompoc (Calif.) High School, simply dominated all three facets in the team’s 64-28 win over Oxnard (Calif.) on Friday night.

Dickerson returned a kickoff for touchdown, which was his eighth total score between kickoff and punt returns this season. He rushed in a 19-yard score, and got to the end zone again with a two-point conversion on another rush. He also had 180 receiving yards on eight receptions, three of which were touchdowns.

At the end of the night, that’s five touchdowns plus a two-point conversion.

While it’s true Dickerson scored on the offensive and special teams end, he couldn’t punch one home on the defensive end. Why is that? Well, more for lack of opportunity than anything. He tweeted that he was thrown at zero times, something that would make it awfully difficult to get an INT TD.

Watch highlights from his performance here, led off with his kickoff return score:

It was an awesome performance by the Lompoc star.

Dickerson, an Idaho State commit, is ranked as a three-star cornerback by 247Sports. The recruiting site said he had three offers before he committed to the Bengals.