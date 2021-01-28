IHSA releases basketball and football start dates, schedules

High school basketball and football seasons in Illinois are officially a go.

The Illinois High School Sports Association (IHSA) released its schedule for the remainder of the school year Wednesday, with seven sports allowed to begin practicing and potentially hold competitions by the beginning of February.

According to the IHSA’s plan, dance, cheerleading, bowling, girls’ gymnastics, badminton and boys’ swimming and diving are allowed to begin practices immediately and games taking place under the condition that the health care regions involved are at “Tier 2” or lower COVID-19 mitigation levels. Boys’ and girls’ practices can also begin immediately, but as a “high-risk” sport, competition can only begin in regions that are in “Phase 4” COVID-19 mitigation rules. Per the IHSA, there will be no postseason competition in 2021.

As for high school football in Illinois, practices can begin on March 3 and games can begin 16 days later on March 19 for regions that are in Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigation rules. The season will conclude on April 24 and no postseason play will be offered.

All athletes that take part in indoor sports, with the exception of gymnastics and swimming, are required to wear masks during competition. All officials, including those officiating outdoor sports, are required to wear masks as well.

