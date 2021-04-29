Four-star IMG Academy QB AJ Duffy commits to Florida State

Four-star IMG Academy quarterback AJ Duffy is staying in Florida.

Duffy brought an end to his recruitment Wednesday night, committing to Florida State over offers from Arizona State and Michigan State. Arizona State was once the favorite to land Duffy, but the Seminoles did just enough to land their second quarterback of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

“I feel great about my decision,” Duffy told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “There are a lot of reasons why I chose Florida State but the biggest is just the overall feeling I had on my visits and the direction the program is going in moving forward.

“I felt a strong connection with the coaching staff throughout this process. I really like coach Kenny Dillingham a lot. That’s my guy and today being his birthday, that’s a big reason why I wanted to do it today. I love Coach Mike Norvell a lot, too. He’s a great offensive-minded head coach and I love the offense. It’s a great all-around fit for me and it just felt right. I slept on it this week like I said I would and the last few days, I had FSU in my head and knew that was where I wanted to be.”

Duffy’s trip to Tallahassee to check out Florida State’s spring game also played a major role in his decision to commit, as the Seminoles shot up his list following the visit.

“There were about 15,000 fans there but it felt like more than that,” Duffy said. “I really can’t describe what it was like there, it was just awesome how great the fans were. That’s one thing I always liked about FSU, the tradition and the passionate fan base but I didn’t know it was going to be like that. I love the vibe out there, it’s just different and really hard to put into words.”

247Sports ranks Duffy as the No. 147 overall recruit and No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022.