Iowa HS basketball player arrested after throwing punches in handshake line

Postgame handshakes following a Tuesday matchup between two Iowa high school basketball teams went awry when one player on Carlisle (Iowa) threw punches to the stomach and face of an opponent on the Nevada (Iowa) HS team.

The student who appeared to throw the punches was arrested and charged with willful injury, according to KCCI. A student who attended the game told the news outlet that the Nevada player who got punched “was out for a good couple minutes.”

The player who got punched suffered a concussion and a cut to his lip that required four stitches, according to Yahoo. The Superintendent told KCCI that “it sounds like our student-athlete is going to be alright.”

KCCI said some students told the outlet that the two players had “traded insults during the game.” After the Carlisle player threw the punch, a Nevada player jumped on top of him. Carlisle players and a Nevada player bend down over the two, appearing to try to break up the fight.

The disturbing video can be viewed in this tweet.

Carlisle Superintendent Bryce Amos released a statement to KCCI that read: “This is without question an unfortunate incident that is not representative of the school culture that exists in Carlisle Community School District. I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is not tolerated at Carlisle CSD.”