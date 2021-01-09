Oldest son of NFL legend Jason Taylor commits to Arizona

Jedd Fisch’s first commitment from the high school ranks as Arizona’s head coach is one who knows a thing or two about playing football at the highest level.

2021 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Isaiah Taylor, the oldest son of six-time Pro Bowler Jason Taylor, committed to Arizona on Friday night.

“First thing first, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love,” Isaiah said on Twitter. “Secondly, I want to give a special thanks to my family for providing me with support and love every step of the way. I want to thank all of my coaches especially Coach Harriott, Coach Smith, Coach Kelleher, Coach Williams, and Coach Riley for pushing me and helping me grow not only as a player, but as a person as well. With that being said I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Arizona.”

Taylor totaled 28 tackles and two interceptions in seven games as a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas, who won a Florida 7A state championship in December. Taylor is currently unranked by all major recruiting services, but held offers from Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Syracuse and Vanderbilt at the time of his commitment to Arizona.

“I am a physical, fast, strong head hunter that can make plays all over the field and play any position,” Taylor said in an interview with 247Sports’ Jason Sheer. “I am versatile and ready for what the future holds for me. Arizona’s defense is appealing because I get to play a lot of man and sometimes playing man I can get some big-time plays.”

Arizona has also offered Mason Taylor, Isaiah’s younger brother and Jason’s youngest son. The class of 2022 recruit currently has offers from Illinois and Syracuse, among others, to his name.