5-star PG Jaden Bradley commits to Alabama: 'Not just a football school'

For the second year in a row, Alabama men’s basketball has picked up the commitment of a five-star prospect.

On Thursday, IMG Academy point guard Jaden Bradley committed to the Crimson Tide.

Bradley is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 18 player in his class and No. 3 point guard.

Alabama got its 2022 class started with a bang, getting the five-star as its first commit. The Crimson Tide is “heavily in the mix” for more elite prospects, according to ESPN, with five-star forwards Brandon Miller and Jarace Walker considering the program.

This is the second class in a row in which Alabama got a five-star player. J.D. Davison, considered the No. 12 player in the 2021 class, is preparing for his first season with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is known best for its football program, and Bradley said he met football head coach Nick Saban. Saban emphasized that football isn’t the only important sport on campus.

“He likes Coach Oats and said Alabama has a culture of winning in all sports,” Bradley told ESPN. “That it’s not just a football school.”

Last year, Alabama won 26 games, the most since 2002. The school’s .788 winning percentage was the best since 1987.

Bradley averaged 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the Nike EYBL circuit last season.