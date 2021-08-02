Five-star CB Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class was dealt a major blow on Sunday, as five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary backed off his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Singletary’s decommitment comes after he spent the weekend on an unofficial visit to the University of Miami.

“First off, I would like to thank the entire Ohio State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Buckeye family and believing in my talents,” Singletary wrote on Twitter. “After talking it over with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and re-open my recruitment.”

Singletary is the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 14 overall recruit in the nation and holds nearly 29 scholarship offers.

“A physically imposing defender with plenty of length,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report of Singletary. “Owns a 74-inch wingspan. Has spent some time in the weight room, but should be able to only add more mass once in college. A ball magnet of sorts that has shown at the high school level that he’s capable of shutting down an entire side of the field. Smooth with his footwork. Relatively fluid in the hips. Will put his hands on wide receivers and try get them off schedule. Fights to make plays in coverage. Understands how to break down and make a tackle, lunging at ball carries before wrapping up. Limited verified testing data, but speed doesn’t seem to be an issue once he gets going. Shows good control of his body once airborne. Anticipates throws and has plenty of success timing his breaks, but often times relies a little too much on his length to mask any of his mistakes. Picked off seven passes as a freshman before teams started looking in a different direction. Should develop into an impact player for a Power 5 program and eventually play on Sundays.”

