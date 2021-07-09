16-year-old Jalen Lewis signs multi-million dollar deal with Overtime Elite

16-year-old Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O’Dowd center Jalen Lewis has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the new Overtime Elite Professional League.

Lewis is the youngest prospect to ever turn pro in the United States. He is the No. 12 recruit in the class of 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, and fielded offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Kentucky, Stanford, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA and USC.

“Jalen is one of the most exciting young talents in the country, and we are humbled that he has chosen Overtime Elite to elevate his professional development on the court and academically, while building his brand internationally,” OTE vice president and head of basketball operations said, per release. “This is a foundational signing for our league and another acknowledgment of the need and desire for our program.”

Lewis joins class of 2022 recruits Amen and Ausar Thompson, class of 2023 recruits Matthew and Ryan Bewley and first-round projected 2022 draft pick Jean Montero from Spain as the latest high-profile player to sign with Overtime Elite.

“I’d describe Jalen as an absolute difference-maker, a rare talent, with a combination of size, athleticism, good hands and ball skills that impact plays on both ends of the court,” OTE coach and director of player development Kevin Ollie said. “There are no limitations to what he’ll be able to do in his career and through Overtime Elite, he’ll have the resources in place to help him reach his dreams.”

