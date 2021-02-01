Retired NFL star Jason Witten named head coach at Dallas-area high school

Recently-retired NFL star Jason Witten is following in Philip Rivers’ footsteps and joining the high school coaching ranks.

Dallas-area high school Liberty Christian announced the hiring of Witten as its new football coach Monday night. The former Cowboys star will be tasked with turning around a Liberty Christian program that has fallen on hard times recently, as it went 2-7 in 2020 and 5-15 the last two years.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Witten recently retired from the NFL as one of the best tight ends to ever take the field, finishing second in league history among tight ends with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 receiving yards in 16 seasons, 15 of which were spent playing for the Cowboys. Witten also earned 11 trips to the Pro Bowl, two All-Pro nods and was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2012.

