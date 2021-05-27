Jaxson Dart named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

Jaxson Dart made the most of his final season of high school football, setting state passing records and shooting up recruiting boards and rankings before landing at a Pac 12 power.

Now, he has some hardware to show for it all.

The former Corner Canyon star and current USC signal-caller was named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year on Wednesday. Dart received the nod over a group of finalists consisting of Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) and University of Georgia freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff and Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, the lone junior finalist. He is the player from Utah to receive the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Dart exploded for a dominant senior season at Corner Canyon, throwing for a Utah state record 67 touchdown passes and 4,691 yards to go along with 1,195 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, finishing the season as high school football’s leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns.

With Dart under center, Corner Canyon went 14-0 won a 6A state championship and finished the 2020 season ranked in USA Today’s Super 25. Dart, who played his first three seasons of high school football at Roy High School, capped his high school career with 10,691 career passing yards and 116 touchdown passes.

