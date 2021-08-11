Overtime Elite signs five-star point guard Jazian Gortman

Overtime Elite’s 14th signing was a big one, as five-star class of 2022 point guard Jazian Gortman put pen to paper with the league ahead of its inaugural season.

Gortman averaged 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game last season at W.J. Keenan High School in South Carolina. The 6-foot-1 point guard garnered offers from Appalachian State, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas and Wake Forest before deciding to sign with Overtime Elite.

“Today we landed a critical piece that hits at the core of what we’re building,” Overtime Elite executive vice president and head of basketball operations Brandon Williams said, per release. “Jazian brings a relentlessness, tenacity and leadership capability to the OTE family. Jazian is widely regarded as one of the top talents in his class, elevating himself this spring through a visible commitment to developing his craft.”

Gortman is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

“Jazian takes our guard play to the next level with his explosiveness, ability to score, pass, and defend,” Overtime Elite head coach and head of player development Kevin Ollie said. “I get excited about players who always bring level-5 energy – in games, practice, the weight room, the film room, and the classroom. Jazian always brings it and that’s why so many have taken notice of him.”

