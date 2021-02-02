Oklahoma HS basketball player in critical condition after being shot

Oklahoma high school basketball player Jeremiah Johnson is in critical condition after being shot at least twice, according to The Oklahoman.

Johnson had surgery Tuesday morning to remove two bullets, according to his mother. Ryan Wagner, Johnson’s prep coach at Putnam North High School, confirmed to the newspaper that Johnson is in critical condition. Details surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.

April Woolfork, Johnson’s mother, posted the following message on Facebook Tuesday morning:

“The news of my son is circling social media so I just want to let friends and family know that yes, he was shot last night. Both bullets are out and He is still in surgery. I am trying my best to keep it together. We have prayer warriors interceding on his behalf. Please do not message me about updates. I am the only allowed to be here with him so I would like to keep my line open for my immediate family at this time. I will update everyone else when I can. In the mean time Please just pray that my baby is ok”

Johnson, a four-star recruit, is Oklahoma’s top-rated 2023 recruit according to 247Sports, with offers from Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas already under his belt. He is rated the 16th-best player in his class and No. 5 point guard.

Johnson has starred for Putnam North this season, averaging over 20 points per game and helping the Panthers to a 9-3 record. Putnam North’s Tuesday night game has been canceled.