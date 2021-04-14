Jersey Mike’s Naismith HS Basketball Courage Award winners announced

Westinghouse High School (Pa.) senior girls basketball player Robyn Arrington-Epperson and Spanish River High School (Fla.) senior boys basketball player Zane Wring were named the second-annual Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award winners by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Wednesday.

The Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award “recognizes a boys and girls high school basketball player who has consistently gone above and beyond throughout the basketball season and has demonstrated courage in their approach to their team, their school, the game and their community.”

“Robyn and Zane exemplify what it means to display courage and to overcome tremendous hardships at such an early age, and we are honored to recognize them as Jersey Mike’s Naismith Courage Award winners,” Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman said, per release. “They not only stand out among high school students, but they have become true role models for society at large.”

Arrington-Epperson, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the Westinghouse High School’s class valedictorian, the first member of her immediate family to attend college and the starting point guard on Westinghouse’s state championship girls basketball team. Her journey to this point has been littered with obstacles, though, as Arrington-Epperson battled homelessness, foster care system run-ins, parental abandonment and

abuse in her youth before emerging as a role model in her community.

Wring has also had plenty of obstacles to overcome so far throughout his young life. A native of Boca Raton, Florida, Wring has been homeless and in the foster care system. He has also had to deal with family incarceration, the tragic death of his father and a documented learning disability on his way to becoming a star on the court at Spanish River High School. Most importantly, Wring is on track to graduate and has become an inspiration to those in his community.

Arrington-Epperson and Wring will be honored at their school and with a special video feature of their story, which will be shared across the Naismith Trophy and Jersey Mike’s websites and social pages. Jersey Mike’s will also make a donation to the players’ high school basketball programs in honor of the two winners.