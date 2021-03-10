Top 2021 football recruit J.T. Tuimoloau picks up basketball offer from Oregon

The gridiron is not the only place top 2021 football recruit J.T. Tuimoloau is a dominant force.

When Tuimoloau isn’t busy wreaking havoc in backfields and sacking quarterbacks, he can be found terrorizing opponents on the hardwood. Despite his status as an elite football recruit, Tuimoloau hasn’t closed the door to playing basketball in college as well. On Tuesday, he was presented with a new opportunity to take his chances at being a two-sport star, as Oregon offered Tuimoloau to play basketball, according to 247Sports.

Oregon joins Washington as the second school to offer Tuimoloau a basketball scholarship. Both schools are in Tuimoloau’s top five for football, along with Alabama, Ohio State and USC.

“What was absolutely freakish when watching Tuimoloau was his feet. I am not sure that I’ve ever seen a player who is 6-foot-5 and around 280 pounds have better feet on a basketball court than him,” said 247Sports’ basketball analyst Brian Snow after watching Tuimoloau play on the AAU circuit. “Even opposing players, who had no idea who he was, were amazed that Tuimoloau could switch ball screens keeping guards in front of him and the first step he had when driving the basketball.”

Tuimoloau has suited up for Eastside Catholic’s basketball team at the conclusion of his football season in past years and he plans on doing so again this season. Tuimoloau averaged his second-straight double-double for the Crusaders last season and will rejoin the team after Eastside Catholic wraps up its football season, which kicked off last weekend.

