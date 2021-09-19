Kayleb Wagner shatters Derrick Henry's Florida single-game rushing record

Step aside, Derrick Henry. There is a new single-game Florida high school football rushing record holder.

Baker High School junior running back Kayleb Wagner shattered Henry’s single-game rushing record on Friday night, totaling 535 yards and six touchdowns in a thrilling 49-48 win over South Walton High School.

Wagner carried Baker on his back against South Walton, as the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback started the scoring with an 83-yard touchdown run, broke loose for a game-tying 91-yard score and then eventually a 68-yard game-winning touchdown, according to Northwest Florida Daily News.

Henry’s record previously stood at 502 rushing yards on 45 carries during his days at Yulee High School.

Wagner has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of Baker’s season, as rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries in its season opener against Rocky Bayou Christian. Wagner burst onto the scene for Baker as a sophomore, helping the program to a perfect 15-0 record and state championship with over 1,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Wagner starred in Baker’s state title game, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Making Wagner’s record-breaking performance and standout high school football career performance is the fact that he was born without a left hand. Wagner received the Roger Dearing Spirit of Sport Award last year, presented by the Florida High School Athletic Association to athletes who “exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts.”

Wagner’s name is now etched in the Florida high school football record books along with Henry and other greats such as Dalvin Cook, Frank Gore, Edgerrin James and Fred Taylor. He might not have been known outside of Florida high school football circles before Friday night, but Wagner is now well on his way to garnering the kind of national attention a player and person of his caliber more than deserves.