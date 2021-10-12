Kayleb Wagner meets Derrick Henry at Titans-Jaguars game

Kayleb Wagner’s junior season at Baker High School in Florida has been one he will never forget.

Wagner made Florida high football history in September, shattering Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry’s single-game rushing record with a 535-yard, six-touchdown performance. Henry, a former star at Yulee High School, then reached out to Wagner on Instagram to congratulate him on breaking his record — one that had stood for nearly a decade.

On Sunday, the two met face to face before the Titans played the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The Jaguars also provided Wagner with a custom team jersey and custom cleats featuring his name and record-setting statistics.

We had to get @Kaylebwagner a custom Teal @Jaguars jersey and some 1of1 custom Soles By Sir cleats! It was great to host this young man at our game today. pic.twitter.com/um8Fv4e9mQ — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) October 10, 2021

“He congratulated me again, told me to keep working hard and that he was proud of me,” Wagner said of meeting Henry in an interview with MaxPreps.

Wagner’s record-setting performance made national headlines and his story has served as an inspiration to people across the nation. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back was born without a left hand and part of his left forearm due to amniotic band syndrome and has still been able to dominate on the gridiron while also serving as a role model in his community.

Wagner has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of Baker’s season, as he rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries in its season opener against Rocky Bayou Christian. Wagner rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Jay High School, giving him 1,562 yards so far this season.

“He can run that rock,” Henry said of Wagner in an interview with CBS. “Once he breaks that line, he’s out. I’m happy to be able to meet him and to get to talk and visit with him a little bit. I wish him the best. Records are meant to be broken.”