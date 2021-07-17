IMG Academy ATH Keon Sabb commits to Clemson

High school football’s top-ranked athlete is off the board.

Four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy athlete Keon Sabb, the No. 1 athlete and No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, committed to Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Sabb announced his decision live on CBS Sports HQ and picked the Tigers over Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M, among numerous other scholarship opportunities.

June was a busy month for Sabb, as he completed four official visits. Clemson was not one of the schools to host Sabb for an official after the NCAA recruiting dead period ended, though, as he had been on campus for a self-guided tour prior to the end of the dead period and for an unofficial visit long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabb, a New Jersey native, transferred from Williamstown High School to IMG Academy for his senior season. His 247Sports scouting report reads:

A larger safety, at least by high school standards. Already carrying 200 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame. Gifted multi-sport athlete that has thrown down a variety of impressive dunks on the hardwood over the years. Produced as a wide receiver on Friday nights facing top public school competition in New Jersey, but is being recruited by almost everyone to play defense in college. Takes sharp angles in coverage. Gets down hill in a hurry. Does a nice job of reading and reacting to what’s in front of him. Longer arms help make a difference at the catch point. Has flashed a physical side in pads and will square up with a ball carrier in the open field, but needs to get better at fighting off blocks. Ran track as a 9th grader and posted some respectable times, but foot speed a bit of a question mark without any recent verified athletic markers. Transferred into IMG Acadmey for his senior season where he is expected to be a field safety in a loaded Ascenders’ secondary. Has the looks of someone that will eventually make an impact on the backend of Power 5 defense, but could also emerge as more of a box player and potentially even a hybrid linebacker that excels in coverage if body continues to fill out. Should get more explosive once training with a college strength coach and is likely to get more only more comfortable working on the defensive side of the ball once focus shifts completely towards making stops. Position ambiguity a plus in an era where many NFL front offices are rostering defenders that can do a variety of different things.

RELATED: LeBron James shouts Emoni Bates out after dominant Peach Jam performance