WATCH: Mississippi State signee brings down entire hoop with dunk

By January 23, 2021 12:45 pm

Backboard-shattering dunks happen few and far between, but fans are more than familiar with the thunderous slams.

The same cannot be said about what Mississippi State signee KeShawn Murphy accomplished in an Alabama high school basketball game Friday night.

Murphy did more than shatter the backboard with a dunk for Ramsay High School against Carver High School — he brought down the whole basket down.

Fortunately, nobody was injured and the game will be continued at a later date. Ramsay led Carver 61-44 with four minutes remaining at the time of the dunk.

Murphy committed to Mississippi State in November and signed with the Bulldogs shortly after. A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, Murphy also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Western Kentucky.

