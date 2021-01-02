No. 1 2021 recruit Korey Foreman commits to USC

The top recruit in the class of 2021 has a new home.

Centennial (Calif.) defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 2021 recruit according to 247Sports, committed to USC on Saturday during All-American Bowl declaration day. Foreman picked the Trojans over Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

Foreman originally committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, but backed off his pledge to the Tigers in April. Foreman was then linked to Arizona State, Georgia before deciding to stay close to home. Clemson also made a final push to add Foreman back into the mix, but USC won out in the end.

“Owns a broad, thick frame and added over twenty pounds during the offseason prior to his junior year,” 247Sports’ Charles Power wrote in his scouting report of Foreman. “Tests as a good, if not elite athlete in combine settings with agility being his best area. Was the defensive line MVP and top edge rusher in one-on-one’s at the all-star camp as a rising junior, showing advanced speed-to-power and technical ability.

“Combines his initial quickness off the line with an array of pass rush moves and skills. Can dip and bend off the edge in addition to walking offensive linemen back with his strong hands and bull rush. Plays for a top high school program in Southern California and faces top competition on a weekly basis.”

