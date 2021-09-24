The list of people Lane Kiffin follows on Instagram makes it obvious he wants Arch Manning

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is getting creative in recruiting and throwing in a Gen Z touch. It’s no secret which star high school prospect he’s targeting.

For a brief period this week, Kiffin followed exactly two accounts: current Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, and 2023 prospect Arch Manning.

That’s not exactly subtle.

By Thursday night, Kiffin had added one more account to his following list. He made sure to follow the Ole Miss football program itself.

That’s one way to get Manning’s attention, even without directly contacting the young Isidore Newman QB.

Manning is the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. In his season debut last week, he completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He scored a fourth touchdown on the ground and rushed for 50 yards on five carries.

The quarterback has offers from a who’s who list of schools, so Ole Miss is in competition with the big dogs of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and more.

It’ll be tough to out-recruit those groups, which means non-traditional means are necessary. Declaring your plans for all of Instagram to see is certainly one way to go about it. Lane Kiffin is certainly aware of that.