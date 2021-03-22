USA Today Sports

LeBron James' former HS coach wins sixth state championship

LeBron James' former HS coach wins sixth state championship

LeBron James' former HS coach wins sixth state championship

March 22, 2021

Dru Joyce and St. Vincent-St. Mary added some fresh hardware to its already jam-packed trophy case Sunday, blowing out St. Francis DeSales in the Ohio Division II boys basketball state championship game.

St. Francis DeSales played an excellent first half, leading St. Vincent-St. Mary by five after the first 16 minutes of action. St. Vincent-St. Mary kicked it into another gear in the second half, though, outscoring St. Francis DeSales 26-9 in the third quarter en route to a 72-50 win at Dayton University.

The state championship is St. Vincent-St. Mary’s ninth title in program history and Joyce’s sixth as a coach. Three of Joyce’s state championships with James on the team, as St. Vincent-St. Mary won titles in 2000, 2001 and 2003 with James leading the way. In James’ four years at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the Irish went a combined 103-5.

Joyce was an assistant on St. Vincent-St. Mary’s 2000 and 2001 state championship teams before taking over as head coach in 2002. Since becoming St. Vincent-St. Mary’s head coach 19 years ago, Joyce has amassed a record of 416-115 and has led the Irish to 12 state tournament appearances and four straight trips to a state championship game.

LeBron James' former HS coach wins sixth state championship
