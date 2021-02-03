National Signing Day: Top 50 RB LJ Johnson signs with Texas A&M

Top 50 Cy-Fair (Texas) running back LJ Johnson signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a recruitment that featured plenty of twists and turns.
Johnson ultimately picked Texas A&M over Texas, who was perceived to be the favorite at multiple points throughout his recruitment. Johnson has already graduated from high school and intended to have a decision made during the Early Signing Period so he could enroll in the spring semester at his school of choice, but will now focus on training and preparing for his summertime arrival at Texas A&M. Johnson held a whopping 40 offers at the time of his commitment, with Georgia and LSU factoring into his recruitment alongside Texas and Texas A&M.
Johnson dominated in his senior season at Cy-Fair, earning offensive MVP honors in his district after rushing for 1,262 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 14 receptions for 255 yards and three scores. According to 247Sports’ Brian Perroni, he is Texas A&M’s highest-rated running back commit and first five-star tailback since it landed Trey Williams in the class of 2022.
Johnson is the No. 45 recruit, No. 4 running back and No. 9 prospect in Texas in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads:
Solidly built with naturally lower center of gravity to provide for prototypical running back stature. Combines impressive big-play ability with high-volume grind. Consistently shows good lateral foot quickness and can make defenders miss in the hole. At his best as a downhill hole-puncher with one-cut explosiveness. Run leverage is good and compounded by functional strength, particularly in the lower body. Verified top-end speed with a 4.42 40 that dates to sophomore year. Promising block-following instincts and vision. Displays consistently good contact balance with strength to run through arm tackles. Also flashes an effective stiff-arm. Rushing production noticeably dropped from junior to senior year, including yards per carry (9.4 to 7.1). Run-finishing urgency not as consistent as junior performance, but pass-catching reps ticked slightly upward. No doubt one of the nation’s top 2021 running backs. Should become a multi-year impact starter and likely possess an early-round NFL Draft ceiling.