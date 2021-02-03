National Signing Day: Top 50 RB LJ Johnson signs with Texas A&M

Top 50 Cy-Fair (Texas) running back LJ Johnson signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a recruitment that featured plenty of twists and turns.

Johnson ultimately picked Texas A&M over Texas, who was perceived to be the favorite at multiple points throughout his recruitment. Johnson has already graduated from high school and intended to have a decision made during the Early Signing Period so he could enroll in the spring semester at his school of choice, but will now focus on training and preparing for his summertime arrival at Texas A&M. Johnson held a whopping 40 offers at the time of his commitment, with Georgia and LSU factoring into his recruitment alongside Texas and Texas A&M.

Johnson dominated in his senior season at Cy-Fair, earning offensive MVP honors in his district after rushing for 1,262 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 14 receptions for 255 yards and three scores. According to 247Sports’ Brian Perroni, he is Texas A&M’s highest-rated running back commit and first five-star tailback since it landed Trey Williams in the class of 2022.

Johnson is the No. 45 recruit, No. 4 running back and No. 9 prospect in Texas in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: