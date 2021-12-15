WATCH: Four-star recruit Quency Wiggins gives an ultimate 'Hat Drop' when choosing LSU

Quency Wiggins announced on Wednesday that he will be headed to LSU in 2022, with the four-star prospect committing to the Tigers program and adding buzz to the early signing period.

The decision will keep the Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) standout at home, which undoubtedly helps new coach Brian Kelly’s recruiting track as it’s always nice to keep the in-state talent from heading to other top programs—especially within the SEC.

And if that isn’t enough to excite the LSU fans out there, then Wiggins’ additional flare to his announcement will certainly get them ready for 2022 and beyond.

The home crowd's reaction to the Bama hat says it all from the crowd. The Baton Rouge native is staying home, and they couldn't be happier at Madison Prep. pic.twitter.com/uDt0EwlGnS — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) December 15, 2021

Go big, or go home.

Sorry, check that: Geaux big AND Geaux home.

