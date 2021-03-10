Luke Barnwell named Naismith boys HS basketball Coach of the Year

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) head coach Luke Barnwell has been named the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith boys high school basketball coach of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Barnwell led Sunrise Christian Academy to an 18-2 season in his sixth year at the helm. The season was highlighted over wins by top-ranked Montverde Academy and No. 2 IMG Academy, as well as the program’s first-ever trip to the GEICO High School Nationals. Sunrise Christian will participate in the NIBC Championship later this week.

“I am completely humbled by the honor of the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year,” Barnwell said. “The heart of basketball was for Dr. Naismith to disciple young men, and I am blessed God allows me to continue the same work many years later. I share this award with an amazing staff of coaches and players.”

First presented in 2008, the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year is voted on by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school voting academy. The selections are based on outstanding coaching performances during the 2020-21 high school basketball season.

“On behalf of Jersey Mike’s and our franchise owners across the country, we congratulate Al and Luke on their selection as the recipients of this year’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year Awards,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Both coaches showed tremendous leadership and a commitment to excellence and should be proud of their accomplishments and this recognition.”

