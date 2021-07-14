Five-star '23 QB Malachi Nelson nearing commitment

One of high school football’s most impressive quarterback talents is on the verge of announcing his commitment.

Five-star class of 2023 Los Alamitos (Calif.) signal-caller Malachi Nelson is scheduled to go public with his college decision on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET with 247Sports and CBS Sports HQ. Nelson is picking between a group of finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

Although Nelson is choosing between seven schools, Oklahoma and USC are thought to be the two in the best spot with the California native ahead of Sunday. The Sooners seem to have the upper hand over the Trojans right now, as Nelson’s 247Sports Crystal Ball reads 100% in favor of the 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising junior to take his talents to Norman.

Arch Manning garners the most national attention of any 2023 quarterback, but Nelson is a star in his own right and might even be a better passer than Manning. Nelson is just one spot behind Manning in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 5 overall prospect in his signing class and the No. 2 quarterback. Nelson was also the lone sophomore to be a finalist for the 2021 Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year award.

“Nelson has all the physical tools you could want in a next level signal-caller,” 247Sports’ Gregg Biggins said in his scouting report of Nelson. “At 6-3, 180 pounds, he has an athletic body with plenty of room to grow pack on good weight. He’s a very fluid athlete in everything he does. He has a smooth, effortless release and the ball jumps out of his hand.

“He has a downfield arm, is accurate to all three levels of the field and can throw with touch and change speeds. He’s a mature quarterback and already shows a high football IQ in terms of his decision-making and how well he processes the position. He’s a plus-athlete for a quarterback as well and shows the ability to extend plays and get out and pick up yards in the running game.”

Once Nelson announces his decision, he will be the highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 to commit to a school.

