Massachusetts HS football coach fired for use of anti-Semitic language in play calls

Duxbury High School Football coach Dave Maimaron has been fired after using anti-Semitic language in his play calls, according to the Boston Globe.

Per the Globe, Duxbury used anti-Semitic language and a Holocaust term to call audibles at the line of scrimmage during its season opener against North Plymouth High School. Maimaron was not present for Duxbury’s most recent game, a 37-0 win over Silver Lake High School, on March 19, following the incident against North Plymouth. Duxbury has canceled its varsity football game scheduled with Hingham High School on Friday night.

It is currently unknown whether Maimaron will retain his role as a teacher in the Duxbury school system.

“The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it,” superintendent John Antonucci wrote in a letter to the Duxbury community. “The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing. We are collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations, and on our short-term and long-term response.”

The entire letter Antonnuci wrote to the Duxbury community can be read below: