Mercy Miller, Master P's son, commits to Houston

Mercy Miller, the son of rapper and successful businessman Percy Miller, who is better known as Master P, made the decision to wrap up his recruitment in its infant stages earlier this week.

Miller, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, took an unofficial visit to Houston last week and committed shortly thereafter. Miller’s JL3 Elite travel team is based out of Houston and Miller spent time growing up in the area, both of which played a major role in his decision to commit to Kelvin Sampson’s program.

“Growing up he was able to go to a lot of the games and see a lot of the greats play there and Coach Sampson he is a man of his word,” Percy Miller told 247Sports. “He’s building a great program and by the time Mercy graduates he’ll be a big part of that.”

Miller picked Houston over offers from Hampton and Minnesota.

“Mercy has made his name for himself and that’s what it is about,” Miller said. “I’m a businessman, my son is a basketball player and he is a student-athlete and I’m going to support him. He gets up at five in the morning every day and works to do what he’s got to do.”

