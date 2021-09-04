Five-star Mater Dei CB Domani Jackson out for season with injury

No. 1 Mater Dei’s secondary was dealt a major blow on Saturday, as it was announced five-star cornerback and USC commit Domani Jackson will miss the remainder of his senior year due to an injury.

“Domani is a true Monarch,” Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson said in a statement. “He lives by the three stripes and has made a major impact on the Monarch football program over the past three and a half years. He is a dual-sport athlete and holds the state record in track for the 100M. He has taken care of his academics and will graduate early to attend USC. He’s one of the most highly recruited players in the nation and has taken all the media attention in stride.

I love this kid, I love his attitude and I love the way he’s handled everything that has been thrown at him. Needless to say, this is the worst part of football.”

Jackson is expected to make a full recovery from his injury, but will not be able to return to the field before the end of the 2021 high school football season. Mater Dei is currently the top-ranked team in the USA TODAY Super 25 and will host Liberty (Nev.) at home next weekend.

“He is a tremendous example to our younger players and will continue to develop and coach up our secondary,” Rollinson said. “Domani understands what the brotherhood is all about and we will all be a part of his comeback. If anyone can handle this adversity, it’s Domani Jackson.”